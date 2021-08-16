Qualifying for the Rome City Commission and Board of Education elections kicked off Monday with six candidates filing their qualifying paperwork for the posts.
School board incumbents Melissa Davis, John Uldrick and Will Byington qualified to keep their seats Monday. Newcomers Tracy McDew, who does marketing for Shaw Industries, and Pascha Burge, a sales manager with AT&T, also threw their hats into the ring for the city school board election.
Elaina Beeman filed paperwork to run for city commission; she will vacate her seat on the Rome school board.
For the Rome elections, City Clerk Joe Smith is the contact to qualify with for one of the three Ward 2 commission seats or seven school board seats. Candidates can stop by his office at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday to qualify.
To run for any of the four-year-term positions, candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the Nov. 2 election date.
For the City Commission seats, they have to live in Ward 2 for at least 90 days. The area sits south of the Etowah River and southeast of the Coosa River. Ward maps are posted at RomeFloyd.com and at the city clerk’s office.
The qualifying fee is $252 for City Commission and $126 for school board, equal to 3% of the seat’s annual salary. Candidates will also have to fill out paperwork provided by Smith.
All candidates can submit a qualifying statement of 300 words or less to the Rome News-Tribune to run in the Saturday, Aug 21, newspaper. Candidates can email their statement, along with a high resolution photo, to RomeNewsTribune@rn-t.com.