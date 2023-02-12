Rome's Five Points business district

Editor's Note

We would like to thank everyone at the Rome Area History Center for their efforts to preserve local history. In order to make this story possible, they made themselves available at a moment's notice went above and beyond to assist our efforts to tell the tale of Rome's Black business history. We'd also like to thank Rufus Turner who spent his life compiling the history of Rome's Black community and Dogwood Books, who had a copy of "The Rivers Meet." In the next few weeks we'll work to remember Rome's Black entrepreneurs as part of Black History Month. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In