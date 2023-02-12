“Let us step back in time to the early 1940s, and stroll north along Broad Street in Rome, Georgia. We come to an intersection known as Five Points. At this location several African-American entrepreneurs are observed. This is the hub of African American social and economic life.”
In her 2003 book “The Rivers Meet: A History of African Americans in Rome Georgia,” focusing on Rome’s Black history, Morrell Johnson Darko describes walking north from downtown Rome into the Five Points area — a microcosm of Rome, crafted by local Black entrepreneurs.
In its heyday the area had its own hospital, physicians, insurance companies, grocers, barbers, gas stations, churches, dentists, undertakers, funeral homes and newspaper.
What’s left of that community is commemorated in a bronze and granite marker in honor of Rome’s Black business owners from 1880 to 1966.
As she continues in her book, Morrell describes life in the Five Points area:
“On the right side of the street we see George Smith’s Barber Shop. He has three chairs and George H. Jones works with him evenings. The barbers are busy applying their skill in getting the male population looking trim with the short cut style.
Next, we enter Bubber Duke’s grocery store. We find a variety of canned and dried goods, cleaning supplies, a limited array of fresh vegetables and fruits, cured and fresh meat and poultry. Staples are in ample supply including flour, corn meal, sugar, salt, baking soda, baking powder, flavorings, condiments and pure lard.
Our next stop is Gertie Duke’s Cafe. We enter a clean attractive eating establishment, sit and place our order with the courteous waitress...” Morrell continues to describe the multitude of businesses in the book: Graham Robinson’s Drug Store, Brook Haven hospital, Robinson’s Drug Store, Hubert Holland’s Barber Shop, Eli McConnell’s Billiard Room, Webb’s Cafe — from where we get the name Spider Webb Drive — Atlanta Life Insurance Company, DelPino’s Cleaners, Dr. Lyons’ Drug Store, Duke’s Fruit Stand and Duke’s Taxi Service, as well as Lena’s Beauty Shop and the Samaritan Hospital.
Not only did the area have its own nearly encapsulated business district, it also had its own newspaper. The Rome Enterprise, founded by A.T. Atwater, told the daily history of the thriving community for over 50 years.
The newspaper described the Samaritan Hospital as “well equipped, clean, cool and comfortable. The staff is composed of some of the best physicians in the state, including Doctors Bryant, Roberson, Hutchinson, W.R. Moore of Cartersville and R.O. Gathings of Cedartown, as well as some prominent white physicians.”
A treasure trove of Rome’s Black history was recently donated to the Rome Area History Museum. That collection came largely from the diligent efforts of one man, Rufus Turner, in a quest to preserve the history. It includes old photos from Black-owned businesses, history of the area and a collection of editions of the Rome Enterprise newspaper.
The Rome Area History Center is in the process of cataloging, scanning and adding the fruits of Turner’s labor to the museum’s permanent collection.
“A lot of the businesses (in the Five Points area) got their start on Broad Street and them moved,” said Rome Area History Center Director Selena Tilly.
Look for next week’s business section of the Rome News-Tribune where we will tell some of the story of the Rome Enterprise, Rome’s Black-owned newspaper.
Editor’s Note We would like to thank everyone at the Rome Area History Center for their efforts to preserve local history. In order to make this story possible, they made themselves available at a moment’s notice and went above and beyond to assist our efforts to tell the tale of Rome’s Black business history. We’d also like to thank Rufus Turner who spent his life compiling the history of Rome’s Black community and Dogwood Books, who had a copy of “The Rivers Meet.” In the next few weeks we’ll work to remember Rome’s Black entrepreneurs as part of Black History Month.