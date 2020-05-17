Completing the Camino, a 500-mile trail in France and Spain, is perhaps the ultimate international trek for people in the long-distance hiking community.
It was a physical, mental and spiritual trip of a lifetime for a group of Chattanooga Hiking Club members -- including five from the Rome area.
Barbara McCollum and Ron and Helen Owens from Rome and Terri and Noel Holcomb from Plainville made the trip last September with Carolyn Brannon, Joyce Campbell and Janet Hale from Tennessee and Catherine Love of Alabama.
They still get together for hikes, and on Sunday they spent time reminiscing about their biggest journey via Zoom videoconference.
Holcomb is a former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a veteran outdoorsman and the only man in the group to make the entire trip.
Brannon put the Camino trip together. They left from the area of St. Jean Pied-du-Port in France and finished near Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Brannon took the lead and made nightly reservations at spots along the way.
"They were small inexpensive motels, basically," Brannon said.
"I'm glad we had reservations," added Terri Holcomb, Noel's wife.
Good lodging each night also meant good dinners at the end of the day and a hearty breakfast to start each morning, leaving the group with lunch as their primary daily responsibility.
The trip took 29 days, largely because Brannon had asked for a month off from work as she had to account for travel time on the front and back ends of the journey.
"We never had a long rainy day," said McCollum. "Maybe two days where we had to put on our raincoats, but it wasn't a long all-day rain."
The Camino is a well-defined trail for the most part, Brannon said. They walked in the dark some, and that presented some challenges. The days that included night walks were the longest days, and people would tell them they couldn't go that far and wouldn't make it to their destination.
"They turned out to be some of our favorite times," Brannon said.
McCollum said the longest day was close to 26 miles.
"The most challenging thing was we did three 25-mile days in a row," Holcomb said. Asked why they did that, Holcomb said, "I was following seven crazy ladies."
Actually, those three days were probably the flattest part of the route, which started out across the Pyrenees Mountains. Brannon said the weather was essentially perfect on the days they crossed the Pyrenees.
"It's hard to train that many miles, back to back to back. I think 23 miles was our longest hike as a preparation hike," Brannon said.
"This is a pilgrimage from ancient days," McCollum said. "People have done this for thousands of years. I think each one of us had maybe a different motivation, but I think it ended up being spiritual for us, physical and cultural, a lot of different things."
Brannon said the first third was physical, the second third was mental and the last third was spiritual.
Janet Hale said she felt Holcomb's experience in the outdoors helped the women on the long trip. She said they relied on his experience in the outdoors.
"He taught us how to pick ripe figs and blackberries; he was great for foraging," Brannon said. "We actually had some vineyard workers give us some grapes."
Ron Owens, who joined his wife and the others about six days from the end, said the trip was great to get away from the fast-paced life.
"That had a lot to do with me doing it," Owens said. He spent some time fly fishing in Spain while the others were hiking over the Pyrenees.
McCollum said that, unlike many of the long-distance hikes in the U.S., the Camino draws people from all around the world.
"You would see these people on almost a daily basis," McCollum said. "The Camino is very international and I really enjoyed that aspect of it."
The group had a trip to Havasupai Falls in the Grand Canyon scheduled in April but the hike got cancelled by the COVID-19 crisis. They're waiting to see how long the coronavirus situation plays out before deciding what to try next.