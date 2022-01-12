The Rome City Schools board -- Will Byington, Pasha Burge, Jill Fisher, Faith Collins, John Uldrick, Dr. Melissa Davis and Alvin Jackson -- stand alongside Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington after she swore them in on Jan. 11, 2022.
The Rome Board of Education elected Jill Fisher to be the chair for 2022 and Will Byington as vice-chair.
As board member Faith Collins stepped down from her longtime role as chair, both Fisher and Byington commented on the accomplishments under her leadership, including construction of the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy.
It's the start of new four-year terms for returning school board members Collins, Fisher, Byington, John Uldrick, Dr. Melissa Davis and Alvin Jackson. They were sworn in by Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington, along with new member Pascha Burge.
Burge graduated from Rome High School in 1995, attended Berry College and later graduated from Shorter University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.
She has been married to Marshall Burge III for 22 years and they are the proud parents of three boys. The family attends Greater Mount Calvary and Thankful Baptist Church.
For the past 23 years, Burge has worked with AT&T as a sales engagement manager and previously served as the union area vice president for Communication Workers of America, Local 3212.
During her tenure as Union AVP, she headed several community engagement initiatives to support the Boys & Girls Clubs in Rome. From 2016-2020, she was heavily involved in the Rome High Football Booster Club and served on the PTO Board.
She also led Sunday School at Greater Mount Calvary for over 15 years, and during that time she and her husband organized a program named the Breakfast and Bus Ministry.