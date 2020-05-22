During early in-person voting this past week, over 1,300 votes were cast at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive.
Back at the elections office, staff has been receiving absentee ballots by the bucketloads. As of Friday, the Floyd County elections office has processed 17,869 applications and received 6,675 ballots back.
So far, a total of 8,055 out of 56,775 Floyd County registered voters have cast their ballots — about 14%.
The voting process is a bit different this year because of the new machines and poll workers now having to maintain social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The guidelines include only allowing 10 people in a voting room at a time, following a specific pathway so that everyone remains at least 6 feet apart and using hand sanitizer before going in.
All poll workers at the precinct have masks to wear and sanitizes all of the equipment after each use. Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady feels that the entire process is going well, despite earlier thoughts that it might cause some aggravation among voters.
“It’s running very smooth, way better than I had anticipated,” he said.
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the civic center. It will be closed this Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
The precinct will also be open on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.
Absentee ballots won’t be tallied until election day June 9.
The ballots are being sent out by a third party vendor hired by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Once the voter receives the ballot and sends it back to the elections office, Brady logs the received ballot into the Georgia My Voter website. He then places all of the ballots in a secure location until June 9.
If you’ve cast an absentee ballot you can check on the status of your ballot on the Georgia My Voter website.
Once election day finally rolls around, Brady will officially cast all of the ballots along with the in-person ballots into the system.
After the election, all of the absentee ballots are kept in a secure location for two years then destroyed.
As of Friday, 9,485 Floyd County voters had requested the Republican primary ballot; 3,874 had requested the Democratic ballot and 423 had asked for the nonpartisan ballot with just the judicial races.
The analysis also compares the data with data from 2016, the last primary in a presidential election year. Of this year’s applicants, 10.5% voted early in 2016; 20.4% cast ballots on election day and 69% did not vote at all in the 2016 primary.
Voters can check on their application status on the Georgia My Voter website. Registration status, sample ballots and other information also is on the site. After filling out the MVP login form, scroll down and click on the link that says “Check absentee ballot status.”
There will be two absentee ballot drop boxes available for voters to drop off completed ballots. The elections office received the two boxes this past week and Brady is working on setting up one outside of the office at 12 East Fourth Ave.
To set up the box, it must be bolted to the ground and have a surveillance camera set up for security measures. Brady hopes to have it set up in the next week.
As for the second box, Brady is still working with county administrators on different locations.
For more information concerning your absentee ballot application, you can contact Brady at bradyr@floydcountyga.org or call the elections office at 706-291-5167.