The trials of three men charged with killing two Rome half sisters in May 2020 will begin this March in Cherokee County, Alabama.
The men are charged with murdering half sisters Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Campbell and dumping their bodies off a bridge in Rome.
The trial of Christopher Leedarius Pullen will begin in March, followed by Devin Watts in May and Desmond Brown in August.
Brown, Watts and Pullen are accused of murdering the young women over a lost wallet.
After a party the men took the two sisters, who they believed stole Brown's wallet during a birthday party, for a ride in Richardson's 1997 Gold Toyota Corolla. According to testimony, the men planned to get the sisters in the car, and ended up driving to Alabama.
Cellphone records and statements given to investigators showed the five people drove to Alabama and somewhere along the road back to Rome, Brown pulled over, only to continue on.
They stopped a second time, and Brown ordered the women out at gunpoint, testified GBI Special Agent Ghee Wilson in a December 2020 preliminary hearing.
When they attempted to search the women for the missing wallet, Brown then shot Campbell, who put up a fight. And although the younger sister Richardson complied with the search, Brown shot and killed her as well.
The men then drove around with the sisters' bodies in the trunk. Police say they eventually bought three pairs of gloves, some bottled water and a black and mild at a gas station.
They then sold some synthetic marijuana at the Callier Forest Apartments before throwing the sisters' bodies off the 411 bridge in Rome.
The next day, the trio drove to Atlanta to dispose of some evidence and stopped at a drive-thru for some Zaxby's near Atlanta, when Brown received a phone call from his mother.
She had found his missing wallet behind the television.
Pullen, who was riding with Brown told investigators that Brown got erratic and pulled out of the drive through cursing.
"I just got two bodies for nothing," is what he said, according to GBI special agent Ghee Wilson who testified in a probable cause hearing in December 2020.
The bodies were discovered, with bags over the victims heads, on the morning of May 13, 2020 by GDOT crews preparing to do a bridge inspection on the East Rome Bypass near Grizzard Park.
Richardson's Gold Corolla was found burned in Fulton County sometime later.
The three men were arrested shortly thereafter on different charges. Brown was originally charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, then released on bond and re-arrested in Bartow County on drug charges a few days later.
Watts was originally arrested on a charge of being a convicted felon in the possession of a stolen firearm and theft charges, and Pullen was arrested on drug possession charges and a probation warrant.
On July 23, 2020, Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney alongside GBI Director Vic Reynolds announced they would be charged with murder.
However, because cell phone records and other evidence indicated the murder actually took place in Alabama, the case was transferred to Cherokee County, Alabama.
The victims were honored in August 2020 by We Matter protestors who flew purple and white balloons over Broad Street and City Hall.
“We struggled so hard from going to planning her graduation to planning her funeral,” said Richardson's mother, who is also named Vanita. “It has been so hard on all of us.”
She thanked Federal Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Rome police and Floyd County police for their work in the case.