April's first-time unemployment insurance claims cratered when held up to the same month last year. One reason is the growing labor market, especially in Floyd County.
State Department of Labor reports show a 900-job gain in April compared to 12 months ago, with the work force set at 41,800. That matches last November and is 200 jobs shy of what we had during December -- which is when employment normally spikes because of Christmas holiday sales.
It gets better, too. A record 5.1 million people were working in Georgia in April.
Georgia’s trade and transportation sector has exceeded one million jobs for the first time in the state’s history. A Thursday morning news release show the sector gained 11,600 jobs in April, rebounding from an 88,500-job deficit in April 2020.
More than half a million of these jobs are from the retail trade sector, including Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot and Publix – the biggest retailers in Georgia.
The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Accommodation and Food Services, 37,700; Administrative and Support Services, 37,200; Retail Trade, 24,800; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 23,400; Transportation and Warehousing, 22,200; Health Care and Social Assistance, 19,600; and Wholesale Trade, 15,700.
First-time jobless claims for Northwest Georgia show:.
Floyd: 185, down almost 85% from 1,218 claims in April 2021.
Bartow: 151 claims, down 86% from 1,076 claims a year earlier.
Gordon: 151 claims, a 78% drop from 691 claims filed 12 months prior.
Polk: 60 claims in April vs. 537 in April 2021, a nearly 90% drop off.
Chattooga: 56 claims, less than half the 114 claims in April 2021.