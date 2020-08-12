If you would like to see something fixed at an intersection or road in Floyd County, now is the time to speak up and give your input.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department has started the public outreach portion for the 2050 Rome-Floyd County Metropolitan Transportation Plan. This is the first step in the process of creating the new plan that will help shape the roads, highways, intersections and traffic lights around the county for the next 20 to 30 years.
"It's basically a document that will determine how transportation will be funded through the year 2050," said Transportation Planner Kayla Schaaf.
Floyd County is classified as a Metropolitan Planning Organization. An MPO is required for areas with a population of over 50,000 to receive federal funds. It must follow certain rules and guidelines, one of which is putting together a MTP.
The planning department hired Pond and Company through the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. The consultants are helping to help create traffic demand models and generate a list of transportation projects that will be the most important for the next 30 years.
Before they can move forward with this, though, they need input from local residents on what they believe needs to be fixed in transportation in the county.
To participate in the public outreach portion of the MTP, visit the interactive virtual hub at www.planningatpond.com/rome-2050-mtp. There, you can watch an introduction video to learn more about MTP, place pins on a map to show where you think there need to be road improvements and fill out surveys about transportation goals in the area.
The planning department hopes to have the MTP finished by the spring of 2021.