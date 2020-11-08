"We are all in this together!" proclaims the announcement of the First Reponders Christmas project.
The Sheriff Santa program and Rome/Floyd Fire Department are partnering again this year on efforts to get gifts for local children. Applications from families in need are being accepted Monday through Nov. 20.
First Responder Christmas is focusing on children ages 1 to 15. In addition to toys, puzzles, and games, many children and teens will receive necessities such as coats, gloves, socks, clothing, shoes and personal hygiene products.
Families needing assistance are identified through an application process that also makes certain that appropriate items are distributed and duplication of services is eliminated.
Applications can be made in person at the visitation lobby of the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway, or the sheriff's office in the Floyd County Judicial Center, 3 Government Plaza. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A photo ID and Social Security cards for the parent and each participating child must be shown.
Families also may apply online at floydsheriff.com or by emailing fcsheriffsanta@floydcountyga.org. However, the documents also must be brought in person to the jail visitation lobby.
A mask must be worn to enter the buildings.
The gift giveaway is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 19.