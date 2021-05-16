Northwest Georgia first responders raced alongside kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs at Barron Stadium in a special National Football League style combine Saturday morning.
Combines are a series of tests that scouts use to recruit athletes for professional football and other sports. The Community First Responder Challenge served as a field day to encourage some friendly competition among first responders and members of the community.
Tim Naddy, the owner and founder of local data company Hound Talint, wanted to create an event to allow community members and kids from the Northwest Georgia Boys and Girls Clubs to get to know law enforcement officers and have some fun.
“We started to ask how could we, as a local company, show support for the men and women in blue,” Naddy said. “One of the most common things I keep hearing from our local law enforcement is that people don’t see them as people, they just see the uniform.”
The company has hosted combines in the past with Darlington School so they already had the equipment to set up the event and record data for all the participants.
“This easily connects people and they can get really competitive with the foot races and vertical jumps,” Naddy said.
The data analytics firm has been working with the local Boys and Girls Clubs for the last six weeks as part of the nonprofit’s STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — program. The company has been teaching the kids about data analytics and how it’s used in the NFL.
At the event, the kids were able to see a lot of the data equipment in action and participate in some of the trials alongside the first responders.
“You never know, some of these kids could be at the combine in the next 10 years, either competing in it or running it,” Naddy said.
United States Army and Marine recruiters were also at the event with a few of their own tests as well, such as hitting tires with sledge hammers.
Naddy hopes to make it an annual event and bring in more people and businesses in as the years go on.