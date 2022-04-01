Steve and Sherry Lanier are touching the lives of Ukrainian shelter volunteers and refugees in a remarkable way.
They have been providing training to first responders at refugee shelters in various cities throughout Ukraine and outlying countries.
Once long-time residents of Rome, the Laniers now live in Mississippi and work with MNA Disaster Response (Mission to North America Disaster Response). MNA Disaster Response is a nonprofit disaster relief organization which coordinates the response of the Presbyterian Church of America to any natural or man-made disaster in the United States or Canada.
Seven Hills Fellowship in Rome is one of the more than 1,850 affiliated churches.
“We were contacted by one of our missionaries who at that time was in Lviv,” Sherry said.
The missionary, who cannot be named for safety reasons, works with Mission to the World , the PCA’s branch dedicated to international ministry. Lanier explained that the missionary was helping to recruit volunteers in Lviv to be able to serve the displaced Ukrainians who would arrive in their city’s shelters.
“He told us they were receiving a lot of people at that time who were coming in from the eastern side of Ukraine, especially from Kyiv, where the initial fighting was most intense,” Lanier said, “and they were arriving in the shelters by the thousands.”
Refugees were fleeing their homes beneath constant bombing and were on the roads anywhere from 48 to 72 hours in order to relocate to Lviv in Western Ukraine.
When shelter volunteers began to shut down mentally and emotionally, the MTW missionary began to look for help. He was able to contact Sherry through MNA ‘s website.
When Those that Serve Experience Trauma
Lanier said the volunteers were becoming subject to something that they call Secondary Trauma or Trauma Two. The volunteers were local civilians who, at that time, had not yet experienced the displacement or destruction of the Russian invasion. As they served the refugees from the East, they began to experience the devastation through them.
Trauma Two is a condition in which people who are assisting others in crisis begin to become overwhelmed with the effects of that crisis themselves. This is what the Ukrainian shelter volunteers were experiencing.
“We help equip first responders in how to manage the trauma they face in others and process that pain so that they are able to withstand the constant weight of it,” Lanier said. “The volunteers were suddenly feeling very inadequate to help, and until the training did not understand why.”
A Quick Turn-Around
When the Laniers were first contacted on February 27, time was of the essence.
“I received that first email on a Sunday morning,” Lanier said, “and the missionary asked if the training could take place the very next day, because he didn’t feel they had much time.”
Lanier immediately contacted the head of their team, Dr. Jim Coffield, a clinical psychologist out of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Barb Martin, who specializes in working with children and families in trauma.
“Within two hours we had eleven professional psychologists and counselors who were part of the initial team to provide the planning,” Lanier said.
Within 24 hours the Laniers put together an incredible intensive 2-hour training session for the Ukrainian shelter volunteers.
“We really didn’t know what to expect, but we thought maybe we would have something like around 40 volunteers on that first call,” said Steve Lanier.
The Laniers estimate that somewhere from over 150 people were calling in from all over the Ukraine on their first Zoom call.
For safety reasons discretion had to be used, and names and locations were not recorded.
“We were just in awe. We had one translator on the call, and everything went so smoothly,” Lanier said.
Refugee Volunteers and Oskar Schindler’s Legacy continued
Only two days after the Laniers held their first training, the shelter volunteers from Lviv became
refugees themselves and were relocated to Kraków, Poland.
“What is so incredibly moving is how these shelter volunteers, now displaced themselves, continued to serve in the shelters that they were relocated to,” Sherry said.
And now they had more tools with which to do so. The Laniers’ team of experts on trauma, and the two-hour First Responder training session had come just in time. In Poland, they are utilizing a very special warehouse as a shelter. This warehouse was once Oskar Schindler’s factory.
“I believe it would make him so happy,” Steve said, “that one of his factories is being used as a shelter for displaced Ukrainian refugees.”
That the same space which Schindler used to save Jewish lives during a Nazi invasion has become a place of refuge once again during this Russian invasion is a full-circle event.
Not only does the legacy of what Schindler did live on through the generations of Jewish families who are alive as a result, but also through one of the factories where he did it.
He is credited with saving approximately 1200 Jews from death during the Holocaust.
Today, he is still helping save lives.
Maybe the building stood long enough just in case people ever needed it in the same way again.
They did.
The Laniers received a second request for training as the Ukrainian refugees were arriving in Poland. The second training session was geared toward families and children in traumatic situations. Specialist Barb Martin lent her expertise on this call which included several shelter volunteers who were now in Poland.
How Elon Musk helped
“Something really amazing is how we were able to do the trainings in the first place,” Sherry said.
The Laniers are incredibly thankful for Elon Musk.
By the time they were coordinating their first Zoom meeting, Putin had already shut down a lot of the internet capabilities in Ukraine. The Interior Ministry of Defense had already gotten in touch with Elon Musk and made an appeal. That was when he repositioned satellites over Ukraine.
“So we were actually able to communicate via Elon musk satellites. That’s the only way we were able to hold the Zoom conference calls with shelter volunteers,” Lanier said.
Moving Forward and How to Help
The Laniers have worked with MNA Disaster Response since 2005 when they served as volunteers post Hurricane Katrina. Their work with Ukrainian volunteers is not the first time that they’ve extended their services on a global scale.
Outside of MNA Disaster Response, they serve in a volunteer capacity as a mentor couple for the MTW teams that are serving in Thailand. They have also worked with missionaries in Japan and South Korea.
The Laniers are not sure if or when they will be contacted to conduct another training for Ukrainian volunteers, but they remain prepared.
“We do what we do because God is at work in the brokenness. I feel like we are standing on holy ground. That they have invited us into their world in the midst of chaos and entrusted us with their care is an honor beyond measure,” Sherry said, “it is a very precious place to be.”
The Laniers would like to ask the community to keep the Ukrainian shelter volunteers in their thoughts and prayers. Visit mtw.org/ukraine-crisis to find how to support Mission to the World shelters and volunteers in the Ukraine.
You can find out more about MNA Disaster Response at pcamna.org/ministry/disaster-response/.