Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be holding their monthly meeting in the Rome City Auditorium as they go over an application related to 1,000 home subdivision off Pleasant Valley Road.
The proposed Pleasant Valley Preserve would put 1,018 single-family homes on the undeveloped 70.5 acres north of the Silver Creek community. It’s roughly bounded by Hampton Boulevard to the north, Tom Bing Road to the west and Boyd Valley Road to the east.
Applicant JTG Holdings LLC is requesting annexation for two parcels into the city on Pleasant Valley Road.
Nearby neighbors have sent in several letters of opposition to the Rome-Floyd Planning Department, particularly voicing concern about a major increase in traffic on the narrow and winding road.
The Tuesday meeting is the first of two public hearings on the project. After taking comments and making a recommendation, the planning commission will send its findings to the Rome City Commission. The elected board will make a decision following a public hearing at its Oct. 25 meeting.
Planning commission members will also be looking over an application from an investment group seeking Urban Mixed Use zoning for several parcels it wants to buy and redevelop, including the Relax Inn near North Fifth Avenue and a former convenience store.
Applicants Doug Reeves, Desoto Developers, 33 Holdings LLC and RPB Investments are looking to replace the businesses with a large building for residential and commercial use, as well as a four story parking deck.
The Martha Berry corridor is known as a high drug trafficking and crime rate area that the city has been trying to target for the last several years.
An 11 acre property on Adairsville Road near Prosperity Way also is on the agenda to be rezoned from suburban residential to heavy industrial. Applicants Bill Pelfrey and Charles Wayne Baxter will get a final decision from the Floyd County Commission after a public hearing at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Tuesday's meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium inside Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St. Masks are required in the building.