The Redevelopment Committee recommended creation of the districts to spur investment in the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor and in North Rome.
A tax allocation district is a tool that seeks to encourage redevelopment in blighted areas by dedicating the increased tax revenues from revitalization back into the projects.
In addition to the new districts themselves, the committee proposed a change to how TADs are formed in a redevelopment area.
Instead of making one TAD in a large area, potentially covering several projects, the proposal is to split TADs so that each redevelopment area will have TADs sorted by parcel. The idea is to make accounting for each TAD project easier as they go along, City Finance Director Toni Rhinehart said.
Every parcel in that redevelopment district can apply for a TAD.
Commissioners Bill Collins and Bonny Askew voiced a concern that a tax allocation district by parcel could elevate the property tax values, and subsequent payment to the city, if a large parcel was redeveloped.
However, as has been done in the past, each project will have to come before the city commission for approval.
“We’re doing the exact same thing,” City Manager Sammy Rich said. “It really doesn’t change anything other than the accounting side... You’re not going to exclude anybody.”
Only one person spoke during the public hearing, primarily to suggest that a good quality of life balance for future development plans would be ideal.
Commissioners took no action Monday on a resolution for a proposed opioid lawsuit settlement with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
Rome and Floyd County joined a lawsuit with Chattooga and Whitfield counties and the city of Cartersville in May 2018. They’re seeking damages to fund increased costs for police, medical and other services and to fund local programs to address the opioid epidemic.
Also on Monday, the board recognized students involved in FFA programs in local schools as part of National Future Farmers of America Week.