The public can learn more about a variety of pathways at the Floyd County College and Career Academy and how each one connects to industry credentials and/or a college degree during a special event Monday, Dec. 12.
The Floyd County Schools’ first-ever College & Career showcase is from 5-7 p.m. at the Floyd County College and Career Academy.
Business partners as well as pathway teachers will be available to answer questions and share information about career opportunities in the Floyd County area.
“It’s also a great way for either younger siblings of current students, or even parents, to come in and see what skills can be learned,” said Jenny Wear, assistant principal and dual enrollment coordinator.
One common misconception about the CCA is that it is like the old tech school.
“That is so not true anymore,” Wear said. “We have advanced academics. We have robotics and engineering, and instruction for upper-level, really important jobs that are within our community.”
The event will also highlight the relationship and connection the CCA has to the “real world” and how the program relates to local economic development.
The CCA board works closely with the Technical College System of Georgia and the Rome-Floyd County Chamber of Commerce to ensure that offerings at the CCA teach skills that are needed locally.
According to Alex Williams, director of workforce development for the chamber, the CCA pathways are vital to the chamber’s workforce and economic development initiatives.
“One of our goals is to grow jobs,” he said. “However, if you don’t build talent up at the high school level, that can be difficult to do.”
There have been many success stories. One example is the welding pathway, where students can graduate with certification and go to work on day one, and some robotics and engineering pathway students have gone on to attend college at Georgia Tech.
“At the end of the day, we are trying to get people into jobs and careers, Williams said. “One of the easiest ways to success and opportunity is through the CCA. It’s incredible what the students have access to.”
Other pathways at the CCA range from healthcare, welding, construction and agriculture to game design, programming, film arts and media entertainment, criminal justice, teaching and more.