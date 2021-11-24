Town Planning and Urban Design consultants are working on the first draft of the new Rome-Floyd Unified Land Development Code.
The ULDC is a set of codes and standards that defines zoning regulations and requirements for land use throughout the city and county.
For Rome and Floyd County, the joint ULDC hasn't been updated in over 20 years and has been in need of an upgrade for quite some time.
A Town Planning and Urban Design team came to Rome in June and August to talk to residents about what they would like to see incorporated into the new document and how they would like to see Rome grow.
Since then, the draft has been underway with consultants still working closely with the Rome-Floyd Planning Department staff.
Claire Morris, a TPUD consultant, spoke to Floyd County Commissioners over Zoom Tuesday night to give an update on that draft.
They plan to send the first draft to city and county officials and planning staff by Dec. 20 for a review. They plan to give a presentation to staff that day or the next, to go over the new content and format.
Staff will then have 30 days to review the document and submit comments to the consultants.
Using the staff comments, Morris and her team will begin on the public draft, which will be available to Rome and Floyd County residents by March 21.
Consultants will then make another presentation, this time to the public. This will act as another review period where anyone can submit comments on the ULDC before April 21.
"We do the 30 day period so we can stay on track to deliver our final draft on May 20," Morris said. "That'll be exactly a year after we started."