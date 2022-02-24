Model students Briggs Poyner and Brewer Blalock received the first Citizenship Awards presented by the Floyd County Police Department. Pictured are Chief Mark Wallace, Briggs Poyner, Brewer Blalock and School Resource Officer for Model Schools, Ginger Shelly.
Two Model students are winners of the first citizenship awards presented by the Floyd County Police Department.
They were presented the achievements by the police chief during a small ceremony at the police department.
Brewer Blalock and Briggs Poyner were presented with the awards in honor of their kindness and acts of compassion following a wreck they witnessed on Feb. 1 while driving to a basketball game.
The high school seniors witnessed a car run off the road and flip several times in front of them. The boys were horrified by the crash but without hesitation they ran over to make sure the driver and passenger were safe.
Blalock called 911 but both students remained with the wreckage and the victims until the ambulance arrived. They showed compassion and empathy for others by calming the crash victims and ensuring their safety.
“The police department is proud of these young men,” said Chief Mark Wallace. “Their actions give us assurance that our community is in capable hands and that good citizenship will prosper long after we’re gone.”
Fortunately, the two crash victims escaped with only minor cuts and bruises, but “were definitely shaken up as they were trapped inside the car until firefighters were able to get them out,” said Ginger Shelly, school resource officer for Model Schools.
Shelly nominated the students for the award, saying that it was good coincidence the boys were able to witness the wreck and render aid, but joked that it was neon night at the game and the good citizens were already fitted with high visibility gear.
“Briggs and Brewer are both amazing young men who have great hearts and this night demonstrated their character,” Shelly said.