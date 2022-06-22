First Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia announced that Rev. David Brooks will take the role as senior pastor.
Rev. Brooks received a unanimous congregational vote on June 19 and will begin his role in late summer. As senior pastor, he will be responsible for nurturing congregational growth through Christ-centered preaching and teaching, collaborative leadership, responsive congregational care, and focused missions and outreach.
Rev. Brooks has 28 years of pastoral experience, most recently serving as senior pastor at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton, North Carolina. He holds a B.A. from Samford University and a Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School.
“David’s authentic relational style and spiritual maturity have strengthened our discernment of God calling us together at this place and in this time,” said Janice Davis, pastor search committee chairperson. “David is an intelligent preacher with a genuine and relatable style. His 15-year tenure at Edenton Baptist Church speaks to his skills as a collaborative pastoral leader with high emotional intelligence. His commitment to traditional worship, involvement nationally and regionally with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and heart for missions and community make him an excellent fit for First Baptist Rome today. His down-to-earth nature and ability to relate easily with just about anyone will serve First Baptist Rome into the future.”
David and his wife Laurie have been married for 27 years and are the proud parents of Caroline and Jacob. Laurie teaches high school English, Caroline recently completed her first year of pharmacy school at East Tennessee State University, and Jacob just completed his freshman year at Appalachian State University.
For more information about First Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia, visit www.fbcrome.com.