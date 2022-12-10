Plans for a fireworks display in Rome to usher in the New Year are a go.
Atrium Health Floyd is partnering with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation for the fireworks extravaganza, which is set to start at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. As with the Independence Day celebration, the fireworks will be launched from atop Jackson Hill, allowing people throughout Rome a great opportunity to see the colorful display.
The announcement was made Friday via a news release from Atrium Health Floyd.
“We are happy to help ring in the New Year,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Atrium Health Floyd CEO and executive vice president of Atrium Health. “We look forward to sponsoring many other community events with recreation officials, many of which will enhance our mission to make Rome and Floyd County a healthier place to live and work.”
More than 800 shells featuring a variety of fireworks will be launched during the show, provided by Zambelli Fireworks, which has set off the fireworks on Independence Day for the past three years.
“We began talking about how cool it would be to shoot fireworks on New Year’s Eve earlier this year, and that it could add to everyone’s festivities around Rome,” Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said of the 7 p.m. start time. “I can’t thank Atrium Health Floyd enough for partnering with us and sponsoring this great display to help ring in 2023.”
Along with the New Year’s Eve fireworks show, Atrium Health Floyd and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation have agreed to a sponsorship covering several other big events, including the July Fourth Fireworks and Patriotic Party in Ridge Ferry Park, the Leprechaun-a-thon 5K Road Race and Health Walk in March and another road race and health walk in the fall.
“This sponsorship allows us to make these events even bigger and better. It also helps bring great entertainment and recreational opportunities to the people of Rome and Floyd County,” Wofford says.