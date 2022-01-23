Rome-Floyd Fire Department

The cause of a fatal fire in West Rome was still under investigation Sunday, but preliminary reports indicate it started accidentally.

Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning urged residents to check their smoke alarms to be sure they're operational.

"And during this extreme cold spell, please make sure your space heaters are kept away from fabric, clothes, wood -- anything combustible," she said.

Chewning said the Rome-Floyd Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 p.m. Friday to a house fire on Wingfield Street off Shorter Avenue. Crews found the house fully involved.

"Neighbors said they thought the owner was still inside, and she was," Chewning said.

Margaret Maxon, 66, died in the fire. An autopsy is pending.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you