Rome police and the fire marshal are seeking additional information about an arson at a convenience store at 1200 Martha Berry Highway.
The fire that damaged the Martha Berry Food Mart as well as the adjacent Rome Taxi on June 3 was intentionally set, according to Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning.
The food mart was extensively damaged in the fire and it appears the fire was concentrated in a drop ceiling of the store.
The taxi service, located below the food mart, suffered water damage. Rome Police Department investigators are working alongside the Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation.
Those with information will remain anonymous, Chewning said. They can contact the fire marshal’s office at 706-591-0025, a crime tip line at 706-236-5000 or the Rome police at 706-238-5111. Georgia Arson Control is offering up to a $10,000 award for information leading to a conviction.