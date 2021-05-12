A slip in Insurance Services Office ranking because of the number of firefighters on each truck could lead to higher premiums for local property owners.
ISO ratings calculate how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires in their communities. The company provides the scores to insurance companies, which use them to help set rates.
Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock told the Joint Fire Overview Committee Wednesday that, based on a ISO manpower assessment, he must add at least three firefighters a year for the next three years to hang on to the countywide Class 2 fire protection rating.
The ratings range from 1 to 10, with Class 1 being the best. The local Class 2 rating carries the potential for a discount on annual insurance premiums for homeowners and businesses.
The need for additional personnel comes on top of the fact that the department just hired six firefighters, all of whom already have Georgia certification.
The city scored a solid 85 on its last ISO rating in 2015, however, Brock said the 2020 assessment saw Rome drop to an 82.
"One of the big parts in the grade is manpower ... and what's called a deployment analysis -- how many people per truck respond to a structure fire," Brock said. "We're only getting 50% at best out of our total points when it comes to manpower. We're taking a major hit."
The addition of nine more firefighters would allow Brock to make sure at least four are on an engine each time it rolls to a structure fire.
"That hasn't happened since I've been here," Brock said. "We've always been short on our trucks."
The chief said that, with salaries and benefits, the addition of personnel would probably cost another half a million dollars a year.
The city and county share the cost of funding the fire department. This year, each are providing $7.53 million for the department's $15 million budget.
Deputy Fire Chief Curt Pierson said that the slip in the rating from 85 to 82 puts the department close to losing a point in its rating.
"These people have to be in place for a full year prior to ISO coming in for us to get the full credit," Pierson said. The next assessment is scheduled for 2025.