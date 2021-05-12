A slip in Insurance Services Office ranking because of the number of firefighters on each truck could lead to higher premiums for commercial and industrial companies.
ISO ratings are designed to calculate how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires in that community. The company then provides the score to insurance companies.
Based on a ISO manpower assessment, Rome-Floyd Fire Chef Troy Brock told the Joint Fire Overview Committee he must add at least three additional firefighters a year for the next three years for the community to hang on to its class two fire protection rating.
That class two rating leads to the potential for a discount from insurance companies on annual premiums for homeowners and businesses.
The need for additional personnel comes on top of the fact that the department just hired six firefighters, all of whom already have Georgia certification.
The city scored a solid 85 on its last ISO rating in 2015, however Brock said the 2020 assessment saw Rome drop to an 82.
"One of the big parts in the grade is manpower ... and what's called a deployment analysis -- how many people per truck respond to a structure fire," Brock said. "We're only getting 50% at best out of our total points when it comes to manpower. We're taking a major hit."
The addition of nine more firefighters would allow Brock to make sure a minimum of four personnel were on an engine each time it rolled to a structure fire.
"That hasn't happened since I've been here," Brock said. "We've always been short on our trucks."
The chief said that with salaries and benefits, the addition of personnel would probably cost half a million dollars a year.
The city and county split the payments to fund the fire department. This year, both the city and county are providing $7.53 million to fund the departments $15 million dollar budget.
Deputy Chief Curt Pierson said that the slip in the rating from 85 to 82 puts the department close to losing a point in its rating.
"These people have to be in place for a full year prior to ISO coming in for us to get the full credit," Pierson said. The next assessment is scheduled for 2025.