The Rome-Floyd Fire Department received around 600 calls less this year than in 2019 and Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning can’t help but give some attribution to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because less people were traveling, there were less vehicle wrecks than usual.
Firefighters respond to many emergency calls, including wrecks, on top of putting out fires.
However, they did have a slight increase in structure fires this year, which could also be attributed to the pandemic and people using more electricity at home or just being home more and having some accidents.
During the last two weeks of the year, Chewning advises people to be even more cautious as there are many fire hazards during the holiday season.
One of the biggest tips Chewning has for people is to constantly water your live Christmas tree.
“I have a live Christmas tree and I water it at least three to four times a day,” she said.
A dry Christmas tree can be a major fire hazard, according to the fire marshal.
As temperatures begin to drop more, people might break out space heaters and use their fireplaces more. Chewning cautions people to pay close attention to these, saying that heaters should be placed on hard surfaces, not on carpets or rugs, and should be plugged into the wall — not an extension cord.
“If you use an extension cord for anything, make sure you unplug it before you leave the house,” she said.
If people have a fireplace, Chewning advises people to only burn natural debris and wood, not paper or leftover food. She also said to find some kind of screen to place in front of the fireplace to protect pets and small children.
Many people might use candles during this time of the year, but she said to always make sure that they are extinguished and to never leave open flames unattended.
Above all, Chewning wants everyone to check the batteries in their smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly. During two recent structure fires, smoke alarms played a huge part in saving the people inside.