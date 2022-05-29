The Rome-Floyd Fire Department is asking for donations for their fire safety education program — to buy reading materials for schools and the community.
The fire department’s education program has been ongoing for several years and has become a key part of every elementary school in the two school systems in the area. They receive all of their materials through the National Fire Safety Council, a federal tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
This annual fundraiser is the only way the department can fund their program since Rome is too big an area to qualify for certain grants through the nonprofit.
Last year, the fire department raised around $6,000, which they used to purchase books for Pre-K through fourth grade. This year, they plan to use the funds for middle schoolers and high schoolers.
“These are the books we teach from in our fire safety classes,” Fire Safety Educator Linda Patty said. “And it’s not just for students. We have books for all ages up to senior citizens.”
The fire department sent out letters to Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce members asking for donations and sponsorships for this year’s books.
Any business or person who buys a a sponsorship will have their name featured on the prestige page of the middle school books. Sponsorships range from $90 for 30 children to $600 for 200 children.
People can donate by writing a check made payable to the National Fire Safety Council, Inc. They can also donate via credit or debit cards by calling 877-435-7777.
The fire department will be taking donations through June 30. For any questions, you can call the Rome Fire Education Department at 706-236-4540.