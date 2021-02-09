Rome-Floyd County Fire Chief Troy Brock is crediting a 2020 mid-year pay plan upgrade for the large number of experienced firefighters who have applied to fill vacancies.
The department got 31 applications, including 13 state certified firefighters along with three others who are certified in Utah, Florida and Texas.
"We are currently six short in the department, but one of those is an education position that I have on hold because we are not in the schools currently," Brock said.
The chief told members of the Rome-Floyd Fire Overview Committee that he expects to fill the five slots with certified applicants. They will still have a brief, three-week rookie school to go through, but they will not have to go through the normal 12-week course.
Deputy Fire Chief Curt Pierson also reported that the department has completed a major training tower renovation funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
"It's better than new," Pierson said. "We are currently waiting on ground work for our burn building."
The facility will let firefighters train under simulated or controlled fire and smoke conditions. It will be built next to the fire tower at the training center off North Avenue. Construction is expected to start sometime in March.
Plans are also getting underway for a new maintenance shop, funded by a $1.4 million earmark in the 2017 SPLOST. Pierson said that Station Eight in Armuchee also will get an upgrade this year. He is discussions with the New Armuchee Baptist Church to house staff during the renovations.
"We're looking, probably, at about a 60-day period," Pierson said.
Deputy Chief Brad Roberson told the panel that a contract has been awarded for a new tanker truck, which is also funded with SPLOST dollars. Specifications also are being developed for another new fire engine. Roberson said that would take 13 to 14 months to build.
Brock concluded the session by reminding the committee that the joint Georgia State Firefighters/Fire Chiefs Conference is scheduled to be held in Rome Sept. 7-11. The conference will include a big 9/11 memorial as part of the closing ceremonies.