First responders stand at the front line of dealing with COVID-19, as the connection between the public and medical or health facilities.
The Rome-Floyd Fire Department has changed the way it approaches emergencies since the start of the pandemic, but it still has had to take extra precautions in protecting the public and its employees.
The agency reported on Wednesday that it has had 10 employees self-quarantine after potential exposure to the new coronavirus in the six weeks since the heart of the outbreak began. They were later tested and found to be negative for the virus.
Deputy Chief Curt Pierson told the Rome Public Safety Committee that they have been fortunate in their medical responses to have not had a positive case of COVID-19.
“We emphasize full protective equipment for all of our guys and make sure to limit contact with people once we get to a call,” Pierson said. “E-911 works to provide us as much information as possible about anyone that may have been exposed to COVID-19.”
Fire personnel also provide face masks for patients and anyone they encounter on calls.
Even so, Pierson said, there have been a few instances where exposure has been an issue and those employees have been put under self-quarantine, some for up to two weeks.
Pierson said the employees in question were able to get tested when the Georgia Department of Public Health increased COVID-19 testing capacity a couple weeks ago for first responders and they all came back as negative for the virus.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he is not aware of any city employee testing positive for the new coronavirus, although some have self-quarantined out of caution.
Rome Fire Department Division Chief Clete Bonney said they are actually doing pretty well with only four vacancies in the agency, which was at full staff in January.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said they have appreciated all of the support they have received from the city and Floyd County to be able to get personal protective supplies to use on calls.