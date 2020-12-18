The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will help finance at least four studies related to the improvement of freshwater stream habitats for vulnerable native aquatic species in northwest Georgia.
Grants will generate more than $2.9 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of more than $5 million.
Grants to the Tennessee Aquarium, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Nature Conservancy and Limestone Valley Resource and Conservation Council total $510,148. Those require matching funds that total $515,066 to further protect species ranging from the blue shiners to bridled darters along with other fish, mussels and aquatic invertebrates.
Nature Conservancy Upper Coosa River Program Director Katie Owens in Rome will be closely involved in a project to reduce sediment loading in Holly Creek near Fort Mountain.
The $300,000 project is designed to improve water quality for the federally threatened blue shiner, along with the state endangered bridled darter.
The work will take place off CCC Camp Road in Murray County.
"This will help put in things to slow down the water going down CCC Camp Road because what we're seeing is large sediment fluxes going straight into Holly Creek," Owens said. "From a biodiversity standpoint it's the holy grail of the Conasauga (watershed). It has more of the listed mussels than even the main stem of the Conasauga and it has really great fish biodiversity."
The Conasauga is an incredibly diverse system with freshwater fishes, mussels, snails and crayfish that ranks nationally among high priority watersheds for aquatic conservation.
The Nature Conservancy will work with the U.S. Forest Service to advance the project and will include the replacement of a number of culverts.
Fish passage will also be enhanced by the work, though Owens said that is not the specific focus of the project.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant will also involve Holly Creek.
Wildlife Conservation section personnel will monitor the Holly Creek sub-watershed to obtain a better understanding of several at-risk aquatic species, including bridled darter, trispot darter and villosa mussels.
Ani Escobar, the Coosa Basin aquatic biologist with the DNR Wildlife Conservation section in Rome, explained that she and her partners will be putting freshwater mussels back into Holly Creek.
"We will monitor mussel fish and populations as our collaborative network works on different conservation actions to catch any trends," Escobar said.
That grant totaled $131,809. Escobar said he hopes the monitoring program can continue for at least ten years but that she will reassess its status every two years.
The Tennessee Aquarium also received a grant to keep track of the numbers and genetic health of the bridled darter, while at the same time examining threats to federally threatened blue shiners in the Conasauga River watershed, essentially the same broader area as the Nature Conservancy project.
The grant program partners include the, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Natural Resources Conservation Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture,, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Southern Company.