Finance Committee discusses first draft of proposed 2022 budget

The Rome Finance Committee met Wednesday to discuss the first draft of the city's proposed budget for 2022.
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart said the budget is still in the works and additional items, such as the Rome Tennis Center's budget, need to be added before the budget goes before commissioners.
In the general fund, there is a proposed $40.1 million in expenditures, with public safety taking up $11.2 million of that figure.
Because of pay increases to public safety personnel, an extra $1.6 million is budgeted for public safety, a 16.7% increase from the 2021 budget.
Public works totals around $6.4 million of the total expenses, which is a 2.8% increase from the 2021 budget. A portion of that increase includes a ramped up paving plan.
"We've been encouraged to get some major paving done in 2022," Rinehart said.
City Commissioners adopted a proposal from City Manager Sammy Rich to dedicate $4 million in the 2022 budget to add to other state and federal paving funds.
The plan includes a new, dedicated rapid response crew that would spend its days patching problem areas — including streets affected by water and sewer projects.
In the water and sewer fund, revenues are projected in the neighborhood of $36.2 million after additional budget transfers, a 14.7% increase from 2021.
However, expenses are projected at $49.7 million, a 3.6% increase from last year. Among those expenses are a proposed $8 million upgrade to the Etowah Pump Station, $19 million to be transferred to other funds, $10 million for depreciation and interest, $6.5 million for personal services, $4.2 million for supplies, $3.1 million for other services and charges.
SPLOST revenue is expected to be approximately $6 million in 2022, but collections from the 1-cent special purpose sales tax have been underway since April 2019. The city is aiming to spend nearly $12 million of SPLOST funds on several projects.
Aside from $3 million set for public works and infrastructure, $1.76 million is slated for improvements to Rome's River District. Plans for the district include 3,500 feet of new water lines, 1,000 feet of new sewer lines and a streetscape project.