Residents of Rome can look forward to paying slightly higher property taxes this fall.
The overall tax digest, the taxable value of property in the city, increased by 10.26%, more than $124 million, pending appeals.
“We used to hope for 5% growth,” said Finance Director Toni Rhinehart at a meeting of the city Finance Committee Wednesday.
The bulk of that increased property value inside the city limits was commercial real estate.
“At the beginning of this year we sent out a letter to all commercial property owners, letting them know that this was taking place, so we gave them a little bit of warning,” said Chief Tax Appraiser Danny Womack.
Residential property values inside the city were up somewhere between 3% to 5%.
The city Finance Committee, chaired by Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, agreed to hold the line on the city’s maintenance and operation tax levy at 8.151 mills.
They also agreed to roll back the capital budget tax levy from 1.935 mills to 1.826 mills, which will generate the same amount of revenue since property tax values have increased. The city schools levy will remain at 17.450.
A mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.
If someone had a property, commercial or residential, inside the city limits that was assessed at $200,000 last year, they would have paid $2,202.88 in city taxes. If that property value increased by 10% this year, they would pay $2,413.58.
City Manager Sammy Rich and Rhinehart are expecting to be able to use some of the American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government, about $11.5 million, to offset some of the city capital budget needs.
“We’re still kind of clamoring to figure that out (where the city can spend ARP money),” Rich told the committee.
Half of the those funds, approximately $5.75 million, will be allocated to the city this year with the remainder distributed in 2022. According to the ARP rules, the money must be spent, or at least encumbered, by the end of December 2024.
Because the amount of revenue being generated by the tax levies will go up from last year, the state mandates the city hold three public hearings for input into the levy.
Those have been scheduled for July 12 at the regular 6:30 p.m. city commission meeting, a special 10 a.m. meeting on July 15 and a final hearing and vote scheduled for July 26.
City taxpayers will also have to add their county tax levy, a figure which has not been set yet.
The 2021 city finances through the month of May are in good shape, according to Rhinehart. Special purpose, local option sales tax collections are running $558,642 ahead of last year.
Total operating revenues are up by more than $700,000 as compared to the same five month period a year ago.