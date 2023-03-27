It's the final week to submit special purpose local option sales tax proposals to go before voters in November.
SPLOST has made an incredible impact on Floyd County since the first vote in 1986. Past projects include the widening of Shorter Avenue, the Judicial Center, Walker Mountain Landfill, the joint Law Enforcement Center and Advent Health Stadium.
The window to submit a proposal has been open since fall of 2022 and Nov. 30 was the last date for submissions to be reviewed by officials. That process was enacted to ensure the amount of funding sought would be equal to the actual cost of completing a project.
Since its inception in Floyd County, the SPLOST has allowed for over $300 million of capital investments in Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring.
At least 18 applications had been received as of April 14, with projects running the gamut of proposals, including:
♦ $800,000 for improvements to the Rome Clock Tower, which needs structural repairs to stabilize the tower.
♦ $250,000 for water and sewer improvements in East Rome around East 10th Street. The proposal states the area suffers from a lack of water pressure and there haven’t been repairs in decades, perhaps as long as 80 years.
♦ $2 million in renovations for the Floyd County Prison, including new generators, steel interior doors, intercom and inmate plumbing. The proposal states the structure is 25 years old and designed as a lower security prison than what it’s currently used for.
The SPLOST committee, which is comprised of six members from Floyd County, four from the Rome and one from Cave Spring will decide which proposals will make it onto the ballot in November.