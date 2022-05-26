"Stranger Things," one of Netflix's biggest shows, drops the first part of their final season on the streaming platform Friday with scenes shot in several Rome locations.

The show has been filming in Georgia since 2016 and began production in Rome in the spring of 2020 before going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, they filmed scenes at the Claremont House on Second Avenue and at Berry College. During the filming, a sign reading "Pennhurst Mental Hospital" was placed outside the Ford Building on the Berry campus.

According to an article published by Screenrant, the hospital will feature patient and convicted murderer Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund. Englund's character was shown in one of the last trailers for the season, with his eyes sewn shut.

While Englund's name might not sound familiar, he's best known for playing one of the most infamous horror icons in the 1980s: Freddy Krueger in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" film series.

Not much is known about the character at this time, but it seems Englund is carrying on his acting legacy as a killer antagonist.

Most of the filming in Rome took place in late 2020 at the Claremont House,  which is dubbed the "Creel House" in the show. Second Avenue was shut down twice while filming took place, but many locals snapped pictures of crew members, as well as the haunted house makeover the historic home underwent.

The house has been featured in several trailers and posters promoting the new season. In one of the first trailers, released in September 2021, the house goes from a pleasant dwelling for a family in the 1950s to something far more sinister in the 1980s, where we see the characters investigating what looks to be a haunted house with possible ties to the show's Upside Down dimension.

While filming took place, Gaten Matarazzo III, who plays Dustin Henderson on the show, stopped by Schroeder's for lunch one day and took pictures with the staff.

