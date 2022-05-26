The 900 block of Second Avenue was closed in July 2021 as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” filmed at the Claremont House. Crews added dead foliage and theatrically boarded up windows to the historic home for the filming.
Berry College PR director Chris Kozelle confirmed on March 4, 2020, that preparations for an unnamed filming project were underway at Berry College. A sign reading “Pennhurst Mental Hospital” was put up on the road leading to the Ford Buildings.
FILE — A member of a “Stranger Things” film support crew maneuvers a special lift at the Claremont House on the corner of Second Avenue and East 10th Street on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as local law enforcement officers monitor traffic around it.
In this July 2021 photo, film crews, many wearing “Stranger Things” T-shirts, gathered on Second Avenue as filming resumed for the fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi horror series, which premiers May 27.
In this file photo, the 900 block of Second Avenue is closed as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” films at the Claremont House. The large historic blue and white home was one of the local filming locations for the fourth season show in March 2020 before a statewide shutdown because of the pandemic. Film crews also came back to the location in November 2020. Other locations, including the levee, were scattered throughout Rome and Floyd County — as well as across Georgia in the metro Atlanta area.
Members of a film support crew arrive at the corner of Second Avenue and East 10th Street in Rome Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to prepare for production of an undisclosed series or movie slated for the following Monday and Tuesday.
A clip from "Stranger Things," reportedly shooting in Rome. From Reddit
While filming "Stranger Things" in Rome, Gaten Matarazzo III, who plays Dustin Henderson on the show, stopped by Schroeder's for lunch one day and took pictures with the staff.
FILE -- The 900 block of Second Avenue will be closed until Thursday, July, 27, 2021, at 5 a.m. as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” films at the Claremont House.
Windows are boarded up to make this historic old home on Second Avenue look abandoned for a television shoot July 21-23, 2021.
"Stranger Things," one of Netflix's biggest shows, drops the first part of their final season on the streaming platform Friday with scenes shot in several Rome locations.
The show has been filming in Georgia since 2016 and began production in Rome in the spring of 2020 before going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, they filmed scenes at the Claremont House on Second Avenue and at Berry College. During the filming, a sign reading "Pennhurst Mental Hospital" was placed outside the Ford Building on the Berry campus.
According to an article published by Screenrant, the hospital will feature patient and convicted murderer Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund. Englund's character was shown in one of the last trailers for the season, with his eyes sewn shut.
While Englund's name might not sound familiar, he's best known for playing one of the most infamous horror icons in the 1980s: Freddy Krueger in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" film series.
Not much is known about the character at this time, but it seems Englund is carrying on his acting legacy as a killer antagonist.
Most of the filming in Rome took place in late 2020 at the Claremont House, which is dubbed the "Creel House" in the show. Second Avenue was shut down twice while filming took place, but many locals snapped pictures of crew members, as well as the haunted house makeover the historic home underwent.
The house has been featured in several trailers and posters promoting the new season. In one of the first trailers, released in September 2021, the house goes from a pleasant dwelling for a family in the 1950s to something far more sinister in the 1980s, where we see the characters investigating what looks to be a haunted house with possible ties to the show's Upside Down dimension.
While filming took place, Gaten Matarazzo III, who plays Dustin Henderson on the show, stopped by Schroeder's for lunch one day and took pictures with the staff.