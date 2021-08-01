Attorneys for a man facing the death penalty will likely challenge the Floyd County jury pool composition in the final set of hearings before the case is reviewed by the Georgia Supreme Court before trial.
Timothy Tyrone Foster, 53, was sentenced to death in 1987 on accusations he tortured, raped and murdered Queen Madge White, a retired school teacher, during a 1986 burglary of her Highland Circle home in Rome.
His conviction and death sentence were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016.
In Foster v. Chatman, the high court ruled that the district attorney at the time of trial, Steve Lanier, discriminated on the basis of race when he used preemptory strikes to eliminate all four of the Black potential jurors.
The high court overturned Foster’s conviction and sent it back to Floyd County for retrial.
Foster was transferred to the Floyd County Jail in March 2017 from Georgia’s death row in Jackson. In 2018, the state expressed its intent to seek the death penalty and the process to try him for murder began again.
The hearing Monday will likely be one of the final hearings before Georgia’s high court reviews and certifies the case.
Prior to this week, the hearings have covered a number of matters, including several difficulties presenting the case for trial. Original case files have been lost; only copies remain. Many, if not most, witnesses have died or face health issues.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks ruled that items taken from White’s home on the night she was murdered in 1986, and later found in the residence of Foster’s girlfriend, will be allowed into evidence during the retrial.
During an earlier hearing, Judge Sparks estimated the case could go to trial by the end of the year or the beginning of 2022.