Pullen's Ordinary Bicycles, The Herb Shop, Baird Ballet and other businesses in the Cotton Block have been replaced by 1800s era shops after crews transformed the southbound side of Broad Street to fit the setting of FX's newest series "Kindred."
Filming is set to begin this week after the crew finishes laying dirt and putting up vintage signage to set the scene for this drama, based on the historical science fiction novel of the same name by Octavia E. Butler. People in the area noticed barrels, wagons and other props being set up on Monday.
While filming is underway, vehicles traveling east on Second Avenue will be rerouted onto East First Street and East First Avenue to access the South Broad bridge. The right turn lane on Second Avenue will also be closed during this time.
Any traffic from South Rome will be able to travel north on Broad Street as normal.
The Third Avenue Parking Deck will also be closed to the general public, except for those who lease monthly parking spaces. The rest of the spaces have been rented out by the production company for the cast and crew.
According to IMDB, "Kindred" will follow the same plot as the novel. It tells the story of a Black writer named Dana who’s transported back in time to a plantation in the 1800s, where her family has ties.
“Dana, a modern Black woman, is celebrating her 26th birthday with her new husband when she is snatched abruptly from her home in California and transported to the antebellum South. Rufus, the white son of a plantation owner, is drowning, and Dana has been summoned to save him. Dana is drawn back repeatedly through time to the slave quarters, and each time the stay grows longer, more arduous, and more dangerous until it is uncertain whether or not Dana’s life will end, long before it has a chance to begin.”