Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was just in the beginning stages of filming off East Second Avenue in March when the beginning of the pandemic shut down the film industry across much of the nation.
Now it appears the filming is back and ready to resume and intermittent lane closures will begin between ninth and 12th street on Second Avenue on Friday.
"Starting (Friday), there will be some lane closures and intermittent traffic control on U.S. 27 through next week," GDOT communications officer Joe Schulman said. He said the same area will be completely shut down on Tuesday, Nov. 17 "for a portion of the day between 9th and 12th Street."
Second Avenue will be shut down on Nov. 17-18 according to a sign posted near the corner of East 8th Street and Second Avenue and filming equipment has been unloaded along the side of the Claremont House at 906 East Second Ave.
The large historic blue and white home was one of the local locations for the filming of the fourth season of the sci-fi horror series "Stranger Things" in March before a statewide shutdown because of the pandemic. Other locations, like the levy, were scattered throughout Rome and Floyd County -- as well as across Georgia in the metro-Atlanta area.
In a July meeting with Rome Rotary, Lee Cuthbert a location specialist with the Georgia Film Office noted the several productions which had recently filmed in the Rome area — including “Stranger Things” and Marvel’s “Black Widow” movie. She said Floyd County has numerous attractions that could interest production companies.
"Black Widow", starring Scarlett Johansson, has a release date for May 7, 2021.
Locally, Playa Azul Media Studios located at 510 Broad St. continued filming its reality show "40Akerz & a Brew' with rap group Nappy Roots.
That series, which has visited several well-known breweries in Georgia, began at Rome City Brewing Company on Broad Street in July.