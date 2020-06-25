Atlanta-based Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, has revealed its purchase of commercial space in downtown Rome to build its first two sound studios. A grand opening at 510 Broad Street is slated for the new studio in September.
PAM Studios already has a couple of projects that will begin filming in next month.
“PAM Studios seeks to portray and showcase perspectives of women and minorities that aren’t currently being represented accurately or respectfully,” said PAM Studios founder and CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll. “Opening our first studio location in Rome allows us to broaden our horizons in film production, leverage the natural beauty of the town as our backlot, shine a spotlight on the city’s independent film industry."
The studio’s first project is a reality TV series, “40 Akerz and a Brew,” starring the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots. The series follows the group around the country as they tour the art of craft beer with brewmasters.
During one episode, members of Nappy Roots will visit Rome City Brewing Company, along with other well-known sites and centers around the city.
In addition to film and television production, PAM Studios is launching its new YouTube show, “Playa Azul Cinema.” The show will feature Guerra-Stoll interviewing important voices in the Georgia film industry. The first episode will feature Seth Ingram, the Executive Director of the Rome International Film Festival, now in its 17th year.
Debra McDaniel, an agent with Toles, Temple & Wright Real Estate, represented Guerra-Stoll in locating the perfect property and completing the deal. She said she put in a lot of time while trying to make sure that details of the deal did not leak prior to completion of the sale.
The property was previously owned by attorney Bobby Lee Cook of Summerville. Cook was represented by Bill Summer of Hardy Realty.
To learn more about PAM Studios, its slate of upcoming film and television productions and its YouTube Channel, please visit www.pam-studios.com.