In this file photo, the 900 block of Second Avenue is closed as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” films at the Claremont House. The large historic blue and white home was one of the local filming locations for the fourth season show in March 2020 before a statewide shutdown because of the pandemic. Film crews also came back to the location in November 2020. Other locations, including the levee, were scattered throughout Rome and Floyd County — as well as across Georgia in the metro Atlanta area.
It’s been a big year for film in Rome and Floyd County and it looks like it’ll only get bigger as we move into 2022.
According to Ann Hortman, the sports director for the Rome Office of Tourism, both she and Tourism Director Lisa Smith have been working with several major production companies about filming locations around Rome and Floyd County.
Without counting for the last three months of the year, the film industry has yielded $325,000 in economic impact in Rome and Floyd County. That includes location costs, crew and cast members spending money in the region and other variables.
The long-awaited debut of “Black Widow” hit theaters this summer and movie-goers got the chance to glimpse Rome in the beginning of the movie.
Viewers could see the South Broad Street bridge, Second Avenue, the Robert Redden Footbridge and Barron Stadium.
There was also a brief shot of a real Rome Wolves game in the Marvel movie as well.
Hortman had worked with film scouts and producers in 2019 when they were looking for locations to film some of the opening scenes.
While filming was taking place around town the project was titled “Blue Bayou,” to keep certain plot points in the story under wraps.
Hortman and Smith had to remain silent about the project until the film was released, which is something they do with all of the major film projects in Rome.
“I think that’s why so many studios have sought Rome out,” Hortman said. “We try and do a good job of keeping their privacy while they work here.”
And while Hortman couldn’t directly comment on any of the major projects that took place over the last year, many residents spotted “Stranger Things” crew members on Second Avenue back in July and one of the actors was spotted at Schroeder’s Deli.
The last promo video for the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show heavily featured the Claremont House as well. Rome isn’t the only Floyd County area attracting filmmakers though.
Most recently, a yet unnamed Halloween movie, starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook, shot a few scenes in Lindale back in November.
Cave Spring has also been contacted by producers and filmmakers in the industry and even put together a pricing structure to charge people depending on where they film and how they’re in town.