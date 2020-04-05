A move to address the safety of Rome’s homeless population during the current shelter-in-place order will be taken up by the Rome City Commission during a called meeting Monday afternoon.
The commission is set to vote on a memorandum of understanding between the city and local nonprofits that will set up a temporary emergency shelter at the Fielder Center in East Rome. The effort is being headed by Alli Mitchell, executive director of the United Way of Rome and Floyd County.
The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be a web-based meeting with the public able to watch on Facebook Live through the city’s Facebook page, @CityOfRomeGa.
Mayor Bill Collins said they believe the Fielder Center — which includes community rooms, restrooms and a gymnasium — would be a good place to provide shelter and help for those who are homeless and give them somewhere they can follow Gov. Brian Kemp’s emergency declaration to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We think it is an excellent facility to house our homeless population, and all of the entities that deal with the homeless on a regular basis feel pretty much same way,” Collins said. “This is something that has been on the lips of a lot of citizens who are concerned about what we are doing for our homeless population.”
The MOU would set up the basis and responsibilities for the shelter, which would fall mostly to nonprofits like the United Way, The Davies Shelters and others, according to City Manager Sammy Rich. He said the shelter would initially be set up for 90 days at the most, with local nonprofits in charge of staffing.
More details are expected to come out during Monday’s meeting. Commissioner Craig McDaniel said he has been told there are anywhere between 50 and 70 people in the community who have no place to go. And he said layoffs and business closures brought on by the response to the new coronavirus will only add more to that.
“I think everybody has gotten an education on the homelessness issue. I think it was almost a negative look years ago, but there are a lot of people who are homeless because of many different circumstances,” McDaniel said.
The city commission was originally to spend Monday’s meeting discussing the option of extending its own shelter-in-place order through the end of the month, but Kemp issued a statewide order last week that overrode any local government orders.
The governor’s order runs through April 13 when the current state of public health emergency approved by the state legislature expires.