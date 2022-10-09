The seventh annual Fiddlin’ Fest in downtown Rome saw its largest crowd ever Saturday. Thousands took advantage of the near-perfect weather to enjoy the sounds of bluegrass music on two stages.
Bluegrass, as we know it now, originated in the Appalachian Mountains. Bill Monroe, generally considered the father of bluegrass, made it popular in the 1940s, but it has whole new generations of fans.
Henry Barnes plays fiddle with the Tennessee Hillbuddies, who performed on the south stage Saturday. He became interested in bluegrass music because of his parents, and loves the pure joy of it.
“Every time I go somewhere and see people enjoying music in the moment, I am grateful that I am able to enjoy that moment with my band,” he said.
Barnes was asked if he could explain the difference between a violin and a fiddle.
“Tear stains and beer stains,” he joked.
Apart from the music, attendees could enjoy the Cars on Broad car show, and purchase various wares from the many vendors who were on hand.
“We had more than 100 vendors this year,” said Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley. “Last year we had 64. I had a chance to visit some of the arts and crafts booths, and they have done so well.”
She added that the downtown businesses were also packed.
“It’s been a win-win for everyone,” Lesley said.
“We love it,” said Cindy Waits of Calhoun, who attended the festival with her twin sister, Christy Roach. “There are a lot more people here than last year.”
For some, it was their first time attending Fiddlin’ Fest.
“I love the music, and the arts,” said Corey Smith.
Smith also liked that there was plenty of activities for her kids and that the festival was a dog-friendly event.
The success of Saturday’s even guarantees that Fiddlin’ Fest will be back in 2023, according to organizers.