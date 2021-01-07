Fewer Floyd County voters turned out for the U.S. Senate runoff than in the Nov. 3 presidential race despite being inundated with TV ads and political mailers.
Overall, most voters in the county precincts cast ballots for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler over Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, while most city precincts showed much slimmer margins.
Warnock and Ossoff won statewide by relatively slim margins.
Loeffler won every precinct except South Rome and East Rome. Perdue won every precinct except South Rome. However, the Republican candidates only won Mt. Alto North, Mt. Alto South, North Rome and Town Rome by small margins -- for the most part under 100 votes. Perdue only won East Rome by a margin of 21 votes.
The split in votes between the Republican and Democratic candidates was similar to those cast in the presidential race.
Trump won handily in precincts in the unincorporated area, averaging between 70% and 80% or more of the ballots cast in each of those precincts. So did Loeffler and Perdue.
It's interesting to note that while there were more voters registered in Floyd County for the Jan. 5 runoff than in the Nov. 3 election, fewer people cast a ballot.
There were 60,650 eligible local voters in November and, with 41,341 ballots cast, the turnout rate was slightly under 69%, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Going into the runoff voter rolls swelled by 3,000, but fewer people turned out to vote. There were 63,516 registered Floyd County residents on the rolls but -- with only 35,244 ballots cast -- just under a 55% voter turnout.
Of that number:
- Only 35,198 cast a ballot in the Loeffler/Warnock race
- Only 35,187 cast a ballot in the Perdue/Ossoff race
- Only 34,722 cast a ballot in the Public Service Commission race
For the most part votes were pretty consistent down the ballot, with races only divided by a couple hundred votes. One of the anomalies was in the Loeffler/Warnock race when compared with the Perdue/Ossoff race.
Loeffler and Ossoff got around 150 votes less than their counterparts in the other race and 150 more people voted a split Warnock/Perdue ticket.