Federal funds are available to alleviate the financial stress caused by the pandemic, including assistance for funeral expenses.

In early April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency began providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths related to COVID-19.

While over 13,000 Georgians have applied, or began the application process, only half of those have been awarded assistance. As of Nov. 1, the state overall has been awarded $51,542,932 in funeral expense funds from the federal agency.

Nationwide the agency has provided over $1.2 billion to more than 196,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs.

This assistance is limited to a maximum amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been 311 confirmed COVID-19 deaths alongside 79 suspected COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.

To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance:

  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19.

  • If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.

  • An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.

  • The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

Applicants can apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and multilingual services are available. 

