While over 13,000 Georgians have applied, or began the application process, only half of those have been awarded assistance. As of Nov. 1, the state overall has been awarded $51,542,932 in funeral expense funds from the federal agency.
Nationwide the agency has provided over $1.2 billion to more than 196,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs.
This assistance is limited to a maximum amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been 311 confirmed COVID-19 deaths alongside 79 suspected COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.
To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance:
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19.
If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.
An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.
The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Applicants can apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and multilingual services are available.