A group of University of Georgia students and alumni have been sending meals to show support for hundreds of frontline workers.
Feed the Frontlines was founded by UGA alumni Anita Qualls and Taylor Stumpf. Back in April, they began reaching out to other alumni, as well as current UGA students to figure out how to help frontline hospital workers all around the state.
Rome high school and UGA graduate Juhi Varshney began working with the group and helping them contact local restaurants to see if they would be willing to deliver meals to local hospitals. They pay for the meals by doing different fundraisers and asking for donations from friends and family.
"We really want to support mom and pop restaurants, ones that have been hit harder by some of the change," Varshney said.
They began with heavy hit areas, such as Atlanta, Albany and Athens, then moved on to sending meals to other areas around the state.
"We have a couple of requirements: the meals need to be individually packed, we need someone to be able to deliver the meals, provide a couple of vegan and gluten free options," Varshney said. "We reached out to Speakcheesy and they were more than happy to comply with all of the stuff that we needed."
Varshney reached out to Cindy Vice, who works as the employee wellness program leader for FMC, about sending some meals to the workers. Vice agreed and helped deliver the meals to workers in the COVID unit at the hospital as well as the employee health and infection prevention team.
Varshney hopes to do more deliveries in Rome to other hospitals and frontline workers in the area.
"We just want to support the folks who have been putting in a lot of work and are making sacrifices on the health care side of things, while also supporting the local businesses," Varshney said.