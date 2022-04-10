Low-income water and sewer customers could see some financial relief under an agreement the Rome City Commission will consider Monday.
A committee chaired by Commission Jim Bojo is recommending participation in a federal emergency covid relief program that will pay the bills for eligible customers. It's administered through a partnership with Tallatoona CAP.
The Low Income Water Assistance Program would cover the outstanding balances and new bills for up to a year for residential customers vetted through Tallatoona. People and families earning up to 150% of the state poverty level would be eligible. The program also could include households receiving food stamps, SSI, some veterans or survivor benefits and the permanent Low Income Heating Assistance Program funds.
Unlike the ongoing assistance programs aimed at individuals, the emergency program allows the water department to submit accounts for payment. The grant funds can't be used to pay off closed accounts or those that have previously been written off.
Commissioners will hear more about the program and vote on participation at their meeting set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The meeting is open to the public, as is the 5 p.m. caucus where Director Hannah Bagley is scheduled to give an update on Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful activities.
During the regular meeting, the board is expected to approve the promotion of Brad Roberson, Rome-Floyd Fire deputy chief of operations, to deputy fire chief. Several appointments to citizen committees also are on the agenda, along with a few proclamations:
* Fair Housing Month;
* Motorcycle Awareness Month;
* National Community Development Week;
* National Garden Week; and
* Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Commissioners also are expected to accept on first reading a slew of rezoning requests that will be heard at their April 25 session.