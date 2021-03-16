U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced a joint 2021 Federal Nominations Advisory Commission on Tuesday, which will review candidates on an ongoing basis for the positions of U.S. District Court Judge, U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal positions in all three of Georgia’s federal districts.
The senators will make their final recommendation to President Joe Biden after reviewing the committee recommendations.
The commission is composed of a diverse group of trial lawyers, judges, civil rights leaders and criminal justice reform advocates.
The commission will be led by former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice Leah Ward Sears.
“I’m honored this unparalleled group of legal and civil rights experts has stepped up to serve the country, and assist Senator Ossoff and me in making recommendations for critical appointments to the federal bench and key law enforcement posts,” Sen. Warnock said in a release. “I’m grateful to Judge Sears for leading this important effort, and I’m confident this commission will provide thoughtful guidance that reflects Georgians’ commitment to truth, integrity and justice.”
Those interested in applying for the upcoming Northern District U.S. Attorney vacancies have until March 17 to apply. Those interested in U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal vacancies in all three judicial districts have until March 26.
The commission members are Sears, Jason Carter, Cathy Cox, Mawuli Davis, Allegra Lawrence Hardy, Jeff Horst, Francys Johnson, Suzy Ockleberry, Herbert Phipps, Shyam Reddy, Pamela Peynado Stewart, Dwight Thomas, Sara Totonchi, Michael Warshauer, James Woodall and Andrea Young.