The U.S. Small Business Administration is calling for anyone who was financially impacted by the flooding this past September to reach out to them immediately.
The flooding primarily affected Chattooga County, but loans are also available for Floyd and Walker counties as well as and Cherokee and Dekalb counties in Alabama.
"Please don't wait to come talk to us," says SBA Public Affairs Specialist James Accurso. "The SBA will try and accommodate anyone that was affected by the flood. We will work with you."
The SBA has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Summerville at the Chattooga County EMA/E-911 Center at 170 Farrar Drive. However, the DLOC closes next Friday, January 26 at 4 p.m.
The SBA is also offering 12 months deferred interest on loans that will not accrue, meaning interest free for the first year of the loan. Accurso also noted that, even if you are approved for a loan, there is no obligation to take the loan if you get one.
"Don't wait for the insurance settlement," Accurso says. "Don't wait for anything. Talk to us right now."
Chattooga County residents, which were primarily affected by the flooding, are eligible for three different types of loans: business physical disaster, economic injury and home disaster loans.
Homeowners in Chattooga County are eligible for loans up to $200,000, which can cover loss of real estate, vehicles and personal property. Renters are also eligible up to $40,000 in loss of property.
Floyd County and other contiguous counties are eligible for economic injury loans, also called "working capital" loans, which are available for most businesses and non-profits indirectly effected by the floods.
The physical damage loans in Chattooga County must be filed by March 10, and the economic injury loans in Floyd and other contiguous counties have until Oct. 9 to file.