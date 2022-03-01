A federal judge has upheld the use of Georgia's new legislative and congressional district boundaries for this year's elections.
A ruling handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones declared the May 24 primaries are too close for the court to change the maps drawn by the General Assembly's Republican majorities last fall.
Civil rights and voting rights groups filed lawsuits after the November special legislative session claiming the new district lines violate the federal Voting Rights Act by discriminating against minority voters.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia noted that Monday's ruling keeps the lawsuits alive.
"Georgia voters deserve fair elections," said Sean Young, the organization's legal director. "We will never stop fighting to protect the sacred and fundamental right to vote.”
But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called the ruling a "clear victory of common sense."
"Georgia's maps are fair and adhere to traditional principles of redistricting," he said. "I look forward to defending them through this case and in the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court."
The new congressional map is expected to help Republicans gain one congressional seat in Georgia, which would give the GOP a 9-5 majority.
On the other hand, projections show Democrats stand to gain at least one seat in the state Senate this year and a half dozen seats in the House.
However, the plaintiffs in the lawsuits argue Republican legislative leaders could have drawn at least a half-dozen additional new Black-majority districts to reflect the tremendous growth in Georgia's Black population during the last decade.
How the new maps will affect Floyd County
Northwest Georgia’s 14th District is now more compact, covering all of Floyd and nine other counties along with a southwest slice of Cobb.
The heavily Democratic southern portion of Cobb County will somewhat dilute the heavily Republican 14th District, however the GOP is still expected to retain the majority.
The state Senate district currently dominated by Floyd County voters will shift farther into Bartow County for the 2022 elections.
Senate District 52 previously covered all of Floyd and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties. It’s represented by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
Now it covers most of Floyd except the Armuchee area and points north, most of Bartow except a small southeast corner, and a sliver of western Gordon County.
Chattooga and northern Floyd are bumped up into Senate District 53, with Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties. That district is currently represented by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.
The Polk, Paulding and Haralson Senate District 31 is now just Polk and Paulding counties. A larger part of Gordon County occupies Senate District 54, shared with Whitfield and Murray counties.
Voters will be getting postcards from their election offices to inform them of their districts, and the information will be available on the Georgia My Voter website. Maps are currently posted on the Georgia General Assembly's joint reapportionment web page, under "Proposed Plans."