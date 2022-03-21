A Floyd County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested Monday and charged with violating his oath of office.
Sheriff Dave Roberson said in a Facebook post that Cody James Waters, 24, “inappropriately converted funds from one of our bank accounts and used them for his personal use.”
Waters is also charged with felony theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud. He was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Monday night.
“When I took office in January of 2021, I pledged to be transparent with the citizens of Floyd County. Part of that included an audit of all of our financial accounts,” Roberson said.
During the review some irregularities were discovered in one of the agency’s accounts, Roberson said. They called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and asked them to conduct an investigation, and the GBI arrested Waters on Monday.
Roberson said Waters has been fired.
“We are extremely disappointed that this occurred within our agency. However, these actions cannot and will not be tolerated by anyone that represents our agency,” the sheriff said. “We hold, and will continue to hold, our employees to the highest standards. Our office will continue to be transparent and accountable to the citizens of Floyd County.”
The warrant for Waters’ arrest says he used a debit card belonging to the FCSO’s Drug Awareness and Education Fund to pay his power bill on Jan. 14.
Waters has been with the agency since June 29, 2019.