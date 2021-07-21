Families are invited to come out to the Floyd County Jail Saturday for the Give a Kid a Chance event and receive a backpack and some supplies for the upcoming school year.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is hosting the event in a partnership with the BLESS Coalition and Crosspoint Community Church based in Cartersville and Polk County.
"They do this program out of Bartow County and it's been very successful," FCSO Lt. Anthony Cromer said. "They were able to serve about 2,000 kids in Bartow County last year."
At the event, kids from low-income families can receive bookbags provided by the BLESS Coalition, as well as a variety of school supplies to help them feel prepared for the new school year.
"Our goal is to give out backpacks to 100 kids," Cromer said. "We want to grow it as the opportunities arise."
Representatives from the sheriff's office, Floyd County Police Department, Rome Police Department and other local public safety agencies will be there to give out car seats and other school supplies.
Cromer said the sheriff's office wants to make this an inaugural event and expand it as the years go on.
"This a program that Sheriff (Dave) Roberson is really interested in and we haven't had a drive like this in the past that's specifically geared towards school supplies," he said. "We do a coat giveaway and Sheriff's Santa in the winter."
Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages will be cooked on site and will be available at no cost while supplies last.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Floyd County Jail at 2526 Calhoun Highway.