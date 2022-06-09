The Floyd County school system has recovered most of the funds stolen by a cyberattack discovered this week, following quick action by the Floyd County Police Department.
Immediately following the discovery of the theft of $194,672.76 on Tuesday, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White notified police.
“Soon after taking the report, the Criminal Investigation Division immediately began an investigation and obtained court documents to ‘follow the money,’” a statement from police Maj. Jeff Jones read.
“It was discovered that the funds were transferred to Lakeside National Bank, located in Texas, and had moved between accounts. The full cooperation of Lakeside National Bank, who had already noticed suspicious activity in an account and put safeguards in place, aided greatly in the recovery of the funds,” Jones said in the statement.
Police were able to recover $189,334.35 of the stolen funds.
“Any case involving the wired transfer of funds is difficult to solve and time is of the essence,” Jones said. “Without Dr. White’s immediate actions to report the crime, the bank account that was seized by the Floyd County Police could have been depleted.”
White thanked the FCPD and Jones for quick work and said they’re still working to recover the remaining $5,338.41.
“We are extremely grateful for the assistance of the Floyd County Police Department, Chief Mark Wallace, and Major Jeff Jones as well as Lakeside National Bank during this cyber security investigation and recovery,” White said.
The cyberattack came from a “spoof,” an email that looked like it was a legitimate request for payment on a roofing contract.
The school system had previously contracted with Ben Hill Roofing to conduct work at Armuchee High School. In April the school system was contacted to set up a direct deposit for future payments from a person they believed to be from the company.
On April 29, the school system wired the funds to the account they believed to be associated with the company.
On Tuesday, the actual Ben Hill Roofing company contacted the school system requesting payment and they discovered the funds had been wired to a fraudulent account.