FBI takes over investigation of antisemitic flyers found in West Rome Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago The FBI has taken over the investigation of reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in neighborhoods in Rome, specifically West Rome and Garden Lakes."No one person was targeted, and they have been found on driveways in several parts of town," said Rome Police Department Lt. John Walters.The flyers reportedly used various anti-Semitic tropes, and are part of a troubling rise in antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League, a leading Jewish anti-hate organization, tabulated 2,717 antisemitic incidents throughout the United States.This is a 34% increase from the 2,026 incidents tabulated in 2020 and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.