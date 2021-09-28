A process that began several years ago is now in the works as the Federal Bureau of Investigation moves from its Rome office to a location in Cartersville.
The Rome office — in the federal courthouse downtown — is one of 14 resident agencies across the state. Georgia’s main FBI office is located in Atlanta.
“In the Rome RA we have three FBI special agents and 10 task force officers from various state and local law enforcement agencies,” said the FBI’s Atlanta office Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Rowson. “The only thing that is changing is that the physical location of the Rome RA will be relocating to Cartersville for logistical reasons.”
The move had to undergo congressional approval. Questions directed to the office of 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, have gone unanswered. The process began and was approved prior to Greene taking office.
The federal courthouse on West First Street has undergone several changes over the past two decades. In 2007 the U.S. post office moved from the second floor to a standalone location on Coligni Way off Martha Berry Boulevard.
Since then, the building that used to house court proceedings from two U.S. District judges and a U.S. Magistrate judge on the third floor has been reconfigured.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter Johnson’s offices and courtroom were moved to the second floor several years ago and the Internal Revenue Service’s offices were expanded in the remake of the building.
Longtime U.S. District Court Judge Harold Murphy, who took senior judge status in 2017 after 40 years on the bench, still hears a limited number of cases in the large courtroom on the third floor. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Vining, who took senior judge status in 1996, also presided in a courtroom on the third floor until 2014.
The building’s third floor also holds the local congressional office for Rep. Greene in Suite 301.